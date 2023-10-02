Letter: A decision to listen

This referendum asks a simple question. Should Australians listen to the First Nations peoples regarding matters that affect them?
The constitution of 1901 was based on securing the power of Crown and a White Australia policy. There was an assumption, by both those on the left and the right, that the First Nations peoples would die out or assimilate; disappearing into Terra Nullius.
Undercover abuses of power of the last Federal government included Prime Minister Morrison's swearing himself into multiple portfolios. Now we learn the concentration of power within Home Affairs under Peter Dutton was orchestrated by an ambitious public servant, Michael Pezzullo.
How can most Liberal and National politicians, including our local member, keep a straight face and claim the proposed Voice will undermine democracy? How can they call for transparency and for details when they routinely covered-up their grabs for personal power and money?
The proposed Voice would be designed by Parliament and modified as required. You and I know the importance of being able to have a say in how we are governed. Having survived a frontier war never finalised by treaty, our indigenous peoples have requested to have a say in their affairs.
Vote Yes, so we can live and work together better.
Simon Holliday
Taree
