Letter: Complete reorganisation of Aboriginal support needed

By R Beardmore
October 3 2023 - 4:00pm
For far too long, the Aboriginals have been faced with decision making organisations that have not been as effective as they could be. One reason I believe, is that Aboriginal affairs has been put on the back burner and has not received the attention and priority that it should.

