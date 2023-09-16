Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Old Bar Pirates win Group 3 Rugby League grand final

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated September 16 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry is congratulated by Kurt Lewis after the grand final win. Photo Mardi Borg
Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry is congratulated by Kurt Lewis after the grand final win. Photo Mardi Borg

OLD Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry said Old Bar's strong first half laid the foundation for the 22-10 win over Port Sharks in the Group Three Rugby League grand final at Port Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.