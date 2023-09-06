Manning River Times
Alan Small, owner of Taree Camera House, died on Monday, July 10, 2023

By Staff Reporters
September 6 2023 - 4:00pm
Alan Small in his store, Taree Camera House. Picture supplied
Alan Small was a man filled with natural curiosity, from the time his father gave him his first camera and a science set, when Alan was a child.

