Aussie Ark brush tailed rock wallaby relocated to Barrington Tops

By Staff Reporters
September 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Aussie Ark ranger, Adam Mowbray will be looking after rock wallaby joey, Rocket as he transitions into Aussie Ark's wildlife sanctuary. Photo supplied.
A brush-tailed rock wallaby joey hand-raised by conservation organisation, Aussie Ark is about to take his next step towards independence by relocating him to their Barrington Tops facility and the care of wildlife ranger, Adam Mowbray.

