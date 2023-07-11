The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023 made a brief stop-over at Taree recently before continuing on a journey that will cover 50,000 kilometres and which began on the hallowed grounds of Pozières, France.
Arriving at about 10.15 on the morning of Saturday July 8, the torch was carried in turn by seven different relay walkers who ferried the torch from the Aquatic Club down to the Cenotaph in Fotheringham Park on Victoria Street.
Those who carried the torch through Taree were Graham Nix, Margaret Goodacre, Robert Sawyer, Tammy Tunstall, Molly Tunstall, Judith O'Farrell, and Alex Wilson.
Upon arriving at Fotheringham Park, a commemorative service was conducted that was attended by members of Taree, Gloucester and Wingham RSL sub-branches.
MidCoast councillor Jeremy Miller addressed the gathering, speaking of the formation of Legacy and the relevance the organisation continues to maintain to this day.
The day was something of a double celebration, as in addition to marking Legacy's 100 years of service to the national veteran community, 2023 also marks 70 years of operation for Legacy in Taree.
Taree Legacy president, Trevor Jones spoke of the vital role the organisation plays in assisting the family's of veterans, and its importance of continuing that work.
"Legacy is unique, it's Australian, there's no other organisation like it in the world and it's as relevant today as it was back in 1923 when it was first started," Trevor said.
"There's still a lot of service personnel that are either incapacitated or they've suffered mental illness, and we step in and we help as a support group for families."
The six month Centenary Torch Relay has travelled from France, to Menin Gate, Belgium and to the city of London, before returning home to Australia, landing in Albany, Western Australia in May 2023.
The torch will continue its journey throughout local towns and cities across Australia, visiting all 44 Legacy Club locations, concluding in Melbourne in October 2023. The torch will travel through 100 stops, carried by approximately 1500 torch bearers and supported by 2000 volunteers.
For more information on the Centenary Torch Relay, visit the website: legacytorchrelay.com.au.
