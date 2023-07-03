A total of 23,000 koala food and habitat trees have been planted within Koala in Care's Koala Conservation Area in Mondrook and on land managed by MidCoast Council.
Tree planting and weed removal took place across the MidCoast local government area, including at Gloucester, Barrington, Copeland, Tinonee, Stroud Road, Wingham, Bunyah and Coopernook.
"This represents a significant investment in the long-term health of local koala populations," MidCoast Council manager natural systems, Gerard Tuckerman said.
Related: Safe haven for koalas at last
Individual community members and community groups worked with council, contributing to the success of the project and learning more about koalas and their habitats.
"The impact on koalas from the 2019 drought and bushfires was a catalyst in drawing widespread community attention to the broader work that needs to be done," said Mr Tuckerman.
The Bushfire Recovery Project involved a series of initiatives in different parts of the MidCoast where bushfires impacted the koala population.
The work involved aerial seeding of koala food tree seeds using drones across 40 hectares of bushfire-affected wetlands at Cattai, giving away more than 8000 koala feed trees to bushfire affected landholders, and planting patches of food trees across 26 hectares of the land at Council's Bootawa Dam.
Vehicle-activated signs and road markings were installed to help increase driver awareness and prevent koala vehicle strikes.
The project involved knowledge gathering to increase understanding of the locations of corridors and connecting habitats in the Kiwarrak and Khappinghat areas for koalas. This work will inform future tree planting and revegetation activities.
Partners, including Taree Indigenous Development and Employment (TIDE), MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare, Hunter Local Land Services, and private landholders provided valuable support for the project.
"The work we've recently completed is just the beginning," added Mr Tuckerman.
The MidCoast Koala Safe Spaces Program will support the establishment and protection of places for wild koalas to live, breed, shelter and move across public and private lands, council says.
"We know that many landholders are concerned about the long-term conservation of koalas and understand the rare opportunity we have on the MidCoast to help ensure their future. Some are already planting trees and protecting koala habitat and trees on their properties," Mr Tuckerman said.
Council says it is looking to expand its efforts to support landholders with searching for koalas, conserving areas of habitat, planting new habitat, controlling weeds that impact koalas, delivering koala friendly bushfire management and reducing the threats to koalas.
Koala safe spaces can span anything from single trees in paddocks or yards, to corridors or stepping stones of habitat, to large blocks of remnant bushland. These spaces can be incorporated into working farms, forest management, residential areas and other land uses.
Council is encouraging the community to report koala sightings and to register their interest in being part of the Safe Spaces Program through an online form at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/koala-safe-spaces-program.
Injured, unwell or at risk koalas should always be immediately reported to Koalas in Care on 0439 406 770.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.