Manning River Times
Home/News

MidCoast communties band together to create koala safe spaces

Updated July 3 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council is inviting landholders to consider becoming involved in creating safe spaces for koalas. Picture supplied
MidCoast Council is inviting landholders to consider becoming involved in creating safe spaces for koalas. Picture supplied

A total of 23,000 koala food and habitat trees have been planted within Koala in Care's Koala Conservation Area in Mondrook and on land managed by MidCoast Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.