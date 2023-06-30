Manning River Times
Lansdowne RFS volunteer Stuart Johnson flys out to Canada

RK
By Rick Kernick
June 30 2023 - 12:00pm
Lansdowne RFS member, Stuart Johnson is taking part in an international effort battling forest fires in Canada. Photo supplied.
Stuart Johnson spoke to the Manning River Times before leaving for Canada as part of an RFS contingent assisting local firefighters with the country's wildfire emergency. 

Lansdowne Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteer, Stuart Johnson has always been ready to protect others in their time of need, though generally the call-outs don't come from the other side of the globe.

