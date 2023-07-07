Manning River Times
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Welcome to the world, Kadie

July 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kadie Louise Staines was born on June 19., 2023. Picture supplied
Kadie Louise Staines was born on June 19., 2023. Picture supplied

Joshua and Natalie Staines from Cundletown are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Kadie Louise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.