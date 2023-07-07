Welcome to the world, Kadie

Joshua and Natalie Staines from Cundletown are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Kadie Louise.
Kadie was born at Manning Base Hospital on June 19, weighing 4.3 kilograms, and is a little sister to William.
Proud grandparents are Mark and Sue Minnett of Taree and Wendy Staines of Taree.
Do you have a new baby?
Celebrate with a free announcement
The Manning River Times invites new parents to celebrate the birth of their baby with a free announcement in the print edition of the newspaper as well as online.
Forms are available in the hospital pack or by contacting the Times on 6552 1988. Alternatively, email the details and your photo to toni.bell@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.