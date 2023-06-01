Manning River Times
Crash closes Pacific Highway at Boolambayte

Updated June 2 2023 - 8:49am, first published 8:46am
Highway reopens following crash at Boolambayte

All lanes in both directions have reopened on the Pacific Highway at Boolambayte, north of Bulahdelah, following a truck crash yesterday.

