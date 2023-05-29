TAREE'S Danny Buderus was inducted into the NSWRL Hall of Fame last week at a swanky function held at The Star Event Centre in Pyrmont.
Buderus was in good company, with Mick Cronin and immortals Dally Messenger, Frank Burge and Dave Brown also inducted.
A former NSW and Australian captain, Buderus started playing rugby league in the Group Three juniors with the old Taree Lions club. He was five-eighth for Taree United's premiership winning under 18 side in 1994 and was also the Group Three under 18 player of the year. Buderus left Taree the next year to link with the Knights, eventually coming into first grade at hooker. He was a member of Newcastle's premiership winning side of 2001.
The eligibility criteria for the NSWRL The Star Hall of Fame is determined by a selection committee including True Blues Ian Schubert and Bob McCarthy, league historian David Middleton and leading rugby league journalist Andrew Webster, according to the NSWRL.
Buderus has a coaching role with the NSW State of Origin side. He made his Origin debut in 2002 and was a member of the Blues side that won three consecutive series from 2003-05. He captained the team in 15 games (2004-08).
Greater Taree City Council honoured him by naming the Danny Buderus Field at Taree Recreation Ground in 2015 while he is also a member of the Manning Valley Sporting Hall of Fame.
It'll only be a matter time, we'd guess, until Boyd Cordner also gets a NSWRL hall of fame start
MANNING Ratz and Gloucester are firming as the teams to beat in the Lower North Coast women's 10s rugby competition.
The Ratz thumped Wauchope Thunder 59-0 last weekend while Gloucester didn't have it all their own way before accounting for Gloucester 27-5. The Ratz had the bare numbers for the game against Thunder, but reportedly played some great footy.
Manning are the defending premiers. Five teams are contesting this year's women's 10s and we'll be surprised if the Ratz and Gloucester don't battle out the grand final come late August.
Wauchope Thunder, back in the comp this year after missing 2022, are unbeaten in the men's premiership.
HEARD in the crowd at the footy at Old Bar last Saturday:
"Going to see Alex Lloyd play tonight.''.
"Yeah,'' came the reply from someone who may or may not have been Footy Shorts.
"Who does he play for?"
Turns out Alex is a singer. You live and learn.
BIG weekend looms in Group Three Rugby League.
Topping the bill will be the clash between unbeaten sides Port City and Old Bar at Port on Sunday. These two sides are favoured to meet in the grand final this year. Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys concedes that thrashing an understrength Taree City last Saturday isn't the perfect preparation for the game, however, the Breakers also had a relatively easy day when accounting for Forster-Tuncurry. For the third successive week for Hawks the Mercy Rule was applied when the Breakers moved 60 points clear.
Taree City has three important games coming up starting with Wauchope on Saturday at the Neal Oval. This will also be Taree Old Boys day.
The Bulls were sadly depleted when thrashed by the Pirates last Saturday, but expect to be closer to full strength for the Blues. They have Wauchope, Macleay and Port Sharks in the next three games and favourable results in two will go a long way to them playing finals football this year.
Wingham, a side tipped to be among the front runners this year, have suddenly hit troubled times and host Port Sharks on Sunday on the back of successive losses. They'll be looking to get back on track against the Sharks, but it won't be easy as Port are reportedly in reasonable nick.
A report from the Bulls/Blues game will be on the Times website and social media platforms on Saturday evening and we'll also have reports from the Tigers/Sharks and Pirates/Breakers game up ASAP.
Just part of the service.
.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.