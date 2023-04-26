As is normal at Old Bar, the Anzac Day dawn service was heralded by the local kookaburras.
A shower of rain had preceded the event but it stayed fine for the record crowd in attendance.
This year the gunfire breakfast was supplied by the Old Bar Beach RSL sub-branch and very competently prepared and served by the auxiliary members. Their assistance to the sub-branch really shone through at this event.
Following the dawn service, members and auxiliary, assisted by the SES and Old Bar RFS, set up marquees and all the other equipment required for the main service in Old Bar park.
The march consisted of many groups this year, led by two World War II historic military vehicles and the Manning Valley Pipes and Drums band. A miniature donkey also participated.
Taking the salute on Ungala Road was Major Robert Waller (Ret.), member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson and Mayor Claire Pontin.
Bob Waller also gave the address on the theme of Anzac. As 2023 is the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War and April 24 was the 70th anniversary of the treaty that saw the end of hostilities in the Korea War, his address focused on these and especially paying tribute to our recently deceased member, Jim Buchanan DFC.
A feature of this service was the presentation of a posthumous award of the National Service medal to Marie Cant on behalf of her late father, Maxwell Chie. Husband Rob proudly pinned in on her chest.
Many RSL sub-branch members and auxiliary attended this year's Anzac Sunday service at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Old Bar.
Fr Bill Green led the service and for his homily, read an Australian poem which encapsulated the theme of Anzac and highlighted the horrors of war.
Sub-branch member, Bob Waller, gave a short address on the theme of Anzac.
(Photo by Ian Dimmock. Anzac Sunday at Old Bar.)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.