Manning Valley Race Club's new chief executive officer

By Greg Prichard
Updated April 14 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 12:30pm
Manning Valley Race Club's new chief executive officer Damien Toose at the Bushland Drive track.
NEWLY appointed Manning Valley Race Club CEO Damien Toose has the twin goals of not only making racing even better at Taree but also playing a role alongside other clubs within the Mid North Coast region in making it more attractive to all communities up and down the coast.

