Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Weekly news from the Old Bar community

By Ian Dimmock
April 12 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RSL connects with schools

Jeff and Teresa Earley, along with Robert Waller from Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch, recently had pleasure in joining Nabiac RSL Sub-branch in visiting Alesco Senior College Tuncurry for a chat with the students regarding Anzac Day and what it means to veterans, along with sharing stories of their service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.