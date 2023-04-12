The Field of Remembrance has grown to approximately 300 crosses. These crosses consist of names of our deceased veterans from the Old Bar and surrounding areas and names of veterans who were supplied by the public. This is a wonderful way to honour family in a personal way. Feel free to add a photo or flag to your cross. Take photos and stroll around the crosses and pay your respects. (Remember this is a memorial.) Thank you to Craft @ Old Bar who made all the beautiful poppies attached to the crosses.