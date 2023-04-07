Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Things to Do

How you can join in the The Great Shark Eggcase Hunt

April 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Great Eggcase Hunt is not the usual kind of egg hunt we go on around this time of year - there's no bunnies involved, it's way more sharky.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.