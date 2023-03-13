After the success of the 2022 NAIDOC Cup, the legacy competition is back in 2023 and will see teams from Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) and Football NSW (FNSW) go head-to-head at Valentine Sports Park at Newcastle in July to take home the NAIDOC Cup.
In the lead-up to the NAIDOC Cup, Northern NSW Football has announced the NNSWF 2023 NAIDOC Cup Jersey Design Competition. First Nations people aged 16 and over can submit jersey designs that reflect the 2023 National NAIDOC Week theme: 'For Our Elders'.
Each entry will be individually judged based on the artistic and creative merit of the artwork and the winning design displayed on the playing kits of the NNSWF teams as well as being utilised for promotional artwork for the NAIDOC Cup.
The competition is open until Wednesday, March 29. Artists must submit one design in two different colour schemes (one for outfield players and one for the goalkeeper) ands must adhere to the NNSWF Brand Guidelines including any of the nominated colours: red, burgundy, orange, black, white and green.
Submissions will be assessed by a panel of representatives from Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) and NNSWF's Indigenous Reference Group. In addition to having their work on display at the event, a prize of $1000 will be payable to the winning artist.
Check the Northern NSW website for further details.
