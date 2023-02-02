Black Head Longboarders club is looking for new members to join in for its 2023 program of competitions and events.
The club recently held a sign-up day at Black Head Beach where it enlisted a number of new members, however, according to club president, Halle Ford, anyone interested in joining is still able to register.
"We've doing things a bit different this year in we also have an electronic way of registering, so you don't physically have to come down to sign up," Halle said.
"The entries are still coming in so we don't really know the numbers for 2023 yet, however for last year we had about 38 competitive members and a few social members."
Black Head Longboarders differ from many traditional boardriders clubs in that they avoid the hard-nosed competitive aspect typical of many organisations within the sport, for a more social and inclusive atmosphere where everyone is welcomed and encouraged.
"We have a focus on fun and enjoyment, so it's not a super competitive comp. It has a good social aspect to it as we go away on camping weekends along with other events throughout the year," Halle said.
The club also engages in a number of civic fundraising activities throughout the year, such as the Boardwalk charity day in aid of Lifeline, along with the annual 'B&S' contest held between Black Head and friendly rivals Saltwater Malibu club, where proceeds from the contest are donated to a charity decided by the winner of the event.
Anyone wishing to join the club can do so via linktr.ee/bhlongboarders or by contacting the club through bhlongboarders@yahoo.com or follow the group on Instagram @bhlongboarders or Facebook Black Head Longboarders Inc.
