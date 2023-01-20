When Jean Emerton found out that Queen Elizabeth II had died last year, she was bitterly disappointed, as she was eagerly awaiting her 100th birthday so she would get a letter from the Queen.
However, when she received her royal congratulatory letter from King Charles III following her birthday on December 17, 2022, she was "quite happy".
Jean's family had originally planned a big party at Club Taree to celebrate the momentous occasion, however, a nasty foot infection meant Jean was hospitalised at the Mayo, where is still staying and being treated, and the party couldn't go ahead.
Staff at Mayo Private Hospital had restrictions in place at the time that meant only two people could visit a patient at one time. Recognising that a 100th birthday is a very special occasion, they relaxed the rules and offered the cafeteria up as a venue for Jean to celebrate with around 15 family members. The hospital even went so far as to bake Jean a birthday cake.
Jean, born as Edith Drury, has been a Manning Valley local her entire life. Her family lived at Lansdowne when she was born, and at Hannam Vale when Jean was 22 and marrying another local, Ralph Emerton.
Ralph was a "jack of all trades" - being a timber getter, crane driver, and various other things in his working life.
Jean worked for a while at a day nursery where 2BOB Radio now stands, and at Dada's clothing store for nearly 30 years, until she retired.
The couple had two children, a son, Lindsay, and daughter Carole.
Ronald died in 2012, and Jean has been living alone in their Chatham of between 60-70 years, until her hospitalisation eight weeks ago. Jean is looking forward to returning home when she is released from hospital.
"She's a very strong lady, they don't make them like that anymore," Jean's daughter-in-law, Sue Emerton said.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
