Jean Emerton from Chatham celebrates her 100th birthday

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
January 20 2023 - 2:00pm
Jean Emerton with son Lindsay and daughter-in-law Sue. Picture supplied

When Jean Emerton found out that Queen Elizabeth II had died last year, she was bitterly disappointed, as she was eagerly awaiting her 100th birthday so she would get a letter from the Queen.

