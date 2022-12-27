Manning River Times
Home/News

Manning Valley Neighbourhood Services receives funding boost

December 27 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane and Susan Ballard of Manning Valley Neighbourhood Services - Stronger Together Grants Program. Picture supplied.

Manning Valley Neighbourhood Services has received funding to run its Building Community Connection and Belonging Program, aimed at providing inclusive opportunities for new and longer-term multicultural and First Nations residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.