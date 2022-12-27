Manning Valley Neighbourhood Services has received funding to run its Building Community Connection and Belonging Program, aimed at providing inclusive opportunities for new and longer-term multicultural and First Nations residents.
The grants support 12-month projects and range in value from $20,000 to $40,000. Each of the successful organisations will use the funding to facilitate their programs and initiatives over 12 months in 2023.
Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said Manning Valley Neighbourhood Services was one of 69 community organisations to receive a share in $1.4 million through the NSW Government's Stronger Together Projects grants program.
"This program will greatly benefit our community and help residents to build connections through sharing culture and knowledge through a series of 16 targeted culturally led workshops (weaving, pottery, singing, cooking), and six community cultural walks and two shared meals," Mr Bromhead said.
"I recognise the incredibly important role Manning Valley Neighbourhood Service plays in our community and I know this will only help make us stronger."
The NSW Government recognises the important role organisations play in their respective communities- Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure
Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure said this latest round of funding brings the total amount the NSW Government has invested into community-led through the Stronger Together Projects grant program to $1.4 million.
"The NSW Government recognises the important role organisations play in their respective communities," Mr Coure said.
"They know and understand their communities better than anyone and that is why we empower them to deliver the work they need to drive meaningful outcomes by investing in their projects through programs such as the Stronger Together Projects."
For more information about the Stronger Together Projects grants program or to view the list of recipients, visit multicultural.nsw.gov.au/grants.
