GROUP Three Rugby League voted to accept Lake Cathie into the under 18 competition next year.
If all other clubs field 18s, as is expected, this will make nine sides in the junior grade. At this stage there'll be eight teams in first and reserve grades and women's league tag.
This means the under 18 season will start a fortnight before the other grades to allow for the extra matches.
"Because there's an extra side, the under 18 competition will go for 18 weeks,'' Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said.
There was some concerns expressed by clubs that they would be forced to 'split' from their 18s.
However, Mr Drury assured that the under 18 teams would still play on the same day and venue with the club's other grades.
Lake Cathie president Jason Eggins attended the group's annual meeting.
"He said the club will have 16s next year as well and they have an under 14s as well, so they'll be right (for 18s) for the next three or four years,'' Mr Drury said.
"By that time they're hoping to get a senior side into our competition as well.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.