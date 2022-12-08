Manning River Times

Toby heads back to the Bulls

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated December 20 2022 - 12:28pm, first published December 9 2022 - 10:08am
Toby De Stefano gets a pass away from dummy half when playing for the Old Bar Pirates. He returns to the Taree City Bulls next year.

UTILITY player Toby De Stefano will return to Taree City Bulls for the 2023 Group Three Rugby League season.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

