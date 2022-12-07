Manning River Times
Home/News

Mark Vanstone endorsed at Labor candidate for the State seat of Myall Lakes

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
December 7 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Endorsed Labor candidate, Mark Vanstone.

Mark Vanstone says he loves a challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.