A 20 to 25km crosswind hampered Dave Warby's testing of Spirit of Australia II on the Manning River.
"This made it difficult to keep the boat on track,'' a spokesman for the team said.
"It was blowing the boat off course each run.''
However, there were positives.
"The rear of the boat is feeling better and settling down.''
Warby hopes to take Spirit of Australia II to Blowering Dam near Tumut early next year for further testing.
"With at least a tail or head wind we'll see how the new rear end setup runs on the long course,'' the spokesman continued.
Warby is aiming to break his father Ken's 44 year record for the outright unlimited world water speed record.
