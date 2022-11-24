Manning River Times
Crews will patrol and mop up throughout the weekend

November 25 2022 - 10:55am
The RFS will assist NPWS crews in the controlled burns. Picture Shutterstock.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will continue its hazard reduction burning program in Wallamba Nature Reserve, near Nabiac today, Friday, November 25.

