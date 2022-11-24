Ring ring why don't you answer The Lott's call?

Have you been getting persistent phone calls from an unidentified number - the advice is to pick-up?
You could be $50 million richer.
A Mid North Coast resident will end the working week $50 million richer after winning division one in last night's Powerball draw - they just might not know it yet.
The punter held the only division one winning entry nationally in Powerball draw 1384, drawn on Thursday, November 24.
They take home the entire jackpot, a whopping $50 million.
The elusive winner is the 19th Powerball division one winner so far in 2022.
The win also confirms the State's Powerball winning streak with 11 of those 19 division one wins coming from NSW.
The winning entry was purchased from a NSW Lotteries outlet on the Mid North Coast.
Although the entry was registered to a player card, officials from The Lott were unable to make contact with the winner last night to deliver the life-changing news.
If you see a number of missed calls on your phone, you could be the winner we're trying to contact.- Matt Hart
The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said repeated attempts to phone the new multi-millionaire had failed.
"I was ready to confirm Powerball's newest division one winner straight after the results of last night's draw were known, but sadly whenever I called the number provided, it just rang out," he said.
"If you see a number of missed calls on your phone, you could be the winner we're trying to contact.
"You may not think it's possible you're the division one winner we're searching for, but if you have an entry from a NSW Lotteries outlet on the Mid North Coast into this week's Powerball draw that you haven't checked yet, you're in with a chance.
"We're urging all Powerball players to check their entries as soon as possible.
"If you discover you are holding the division one winning ticket to contact the Lott on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize."
In addition to the division one winning entry, there were also 1,583,199 prizes worth more than $29.29 million won in divisions two to nine.
Among those winners were 26 division two winners who each take home a $31,222.55 prize.
The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1384 were 14, 6, 9, 25, 27, 31 and 33.
The all-important Powerball number was 15.
The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 393 so far this calendar year, including 108 won by NSW Lotteries customers.
