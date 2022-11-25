Emily Stoker and Robert Downes of Old Bar are pleased to announce the arrival of their son, Hudson Robert Downes.
Hudson was born on October 26 and weighed 4.2 kilograms. His siblings are Chloe and Riley.
Proud grandparents are Darryl Stoker, Belinda Stoker and Robert Miller of Old Bar and Beverley and Brett Downes of West Haven.
Proud great grandparents are Yvonne and Allan McGlynne of Old Bar and Catherine and Allan Long of Young.
Celebrate with a free announcement
The Manning River Times invites new parents to celebrate the birth of their baby with a free announcement in the print edition of the newspaper as well as online.
Forms are available in the hospital pack or by contacting the Times on 6552 1988. Alternatively, email the details and your photo to toni.bell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
