Manning River Times
Home/News

Rocks exposed after erosion a danger to beach goers at Old Bar

By Mick McDonald
November 10 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exposed rocks off Old Bar beach.
Taree Old Bar Surf Club president Jane Lynch said conditions at the beach are dangerous

EROSION has exposed rocks on Old Bar beach that Taree Old Bar Surf Club president Jane Lynch fears are a danger to beach goers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.