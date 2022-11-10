Manning River Times

Ken McDonald Memorial Manning Valley Sportstar of the year to highlight a night celebrating our sport

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 11 2022 - 4:00am
Manning Valley sportstar of the year award committee members Garry Stephen, Mick McDonald, Tony Barton and Kyle Brown.

AN award night celebrating Manning sport at the Winning Post Function Centre on Friday, March 3 will culminate in the announcement of the 2022 Ken McDonald Memorial Manning Valley Sportstar of the Year.

