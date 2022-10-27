Manning River Times
Rotary Casino Royale Ball raising funds for Australian Children's Music Foundation

October 27 2022 - 1:00am
Rotary Club of Taree on the Manning members getting in some practice at the blackjack table ahead of the Casino Royale Ball. Picture supplied

Glamour and gambling (without money) will be the theme for Rotary's latest fundraiser with a Casino Royale Ball.

