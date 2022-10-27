Glamour and gambling (without money) will be the theme for Rotary's latest fundraiser with a Casino Royale Ball.
Dress code is formal so dust off your dinner suit and shine your dancing shoes in readiness.
A glass of champagne and finger food will be given to you on arrival at the venue, PCYC Taree.
You will be gambling on blackjack and roulette. But you will not be playing for money. Every table will be issued with with gambling chips and the table with the most chips at the end of the two-hour session gets to nominate a charity of their choice to receive $1000.
"Our volunteer croupiers are in training from a professional croupier!" Rotary Foundation Australia director and member of Rotary Club of Taree on the Manning, Maurie Stack said.
Once the action is over at the blackjack and roulette tables, the tables will be pushed aside and you can dance the night away to the Sally-Anne Whitten Band, who are coming across from Tamworth to ensure you have a great night.
Take your own food and drink (and plate, utensils and glass) as your $50 per head ticket price will all go toward supporting the Manning Music Program of the Australian Children's Music Foundation (ACMF).
The Manning Music program through the ACMF has two local musicians taking music into our local public primary schools and high schools in Taree and Wingham - engaging with students, sharing the joy of creating music and bonding with their school community.
The Rotary Casino Royale Ball is at the PCYC Taree on Saturday, November 12 from 6pm.
Everyone is invited - get some friends together or just go yourselves.
To book go to www.eventbrite.com.au/d/australia--taree/events and scroll down to November 12. - then simply book your tickets.
