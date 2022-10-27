Manning River Times
Home/News

Taree Cup winner's start in The Big Dance

MM
By Mick McDonald
October 27 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmmebaby wins the 2021 Taree Cup. She'll start in the $2 million The Big Dance at Randwick next Tuesday.

THE 2021 Taree Cup winner, Charmmebaby is a 'rough each-way chance' for the inaugural $2 million The Big Dance to be raced at Randwick next Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.