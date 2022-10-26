Manning River Times

January start for Mid North Coast inter-district cricket

MM
By Mick McDonald
October 26 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inter-district First XI cricket to make a comeback

THE start of the revamped Mid North Coast inter-district cricket competition has been delayed until mid-January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.