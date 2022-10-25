If you want MidCoast Council to know how you want council to communicate with you, time is running out to have your say.
It's your last chance to provide feedback on council's draft Community Engagement Strategy, which is on public exhibition until November, 11.
"This strategy is our commitment to the community on how we will communicate and engage with them," said general manager Adrian Panuccio.
The Community Engagement Strategy outlines what the community can expect from council regarding engagement, and sets out timeframes for public exhibition periods to give the community clear expectations of how long they have to give feedback to council on projects and issues.
It also provides a framework to ensure council communicates and engages with the community in a consistent way, council says.
To review the strategy and have your say go to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/connect.
