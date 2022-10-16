Manning River Times
Mitchells Island rider takes out world championship

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated October 16 2022 - 10:49pm, first published 9:32pm
Wil Ruprecht racing in the world championship in 2020.

Endurance motor cycle rider Wil Ruprecht from Mitchells Island has clinched the WPTGlobal FIM EnduroGP Endruo2 world championship.

