Endurance motor cycle rider Wil Ruprecht from Mitchells Island has clinched the WPTGlobal FIM EnduroGP Endruo2 world championship.
This follows the final round held at Zschopau, Germany on the weekend. The championship was contested over seven rounds, starting in Spain in May.
Ruprecht, who rides for TM Racing, and Josep Garcia battled for the overall title in the last round. Media reports indicate Ruprecht opted to stay out of trouble as to avoid the risk of crashing. He did enough to secure the championship, with Garcia the runner up.
"To win a first world title has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. But they don't come easy. It's been a good year, great results mixed with some tough days, so to finally lock it down is incredible,'' Ruprecht said.
Ruprecht was fourth in the event last year.
"I raced the past two years in the Junior (U23) class and for 2021 I was still eligible for that, but decided I wanted to pursue the main classes and start sparring with the real deals,'' Ruprecht told MotoOnline.com.au earlier this year.
"I don't regret one thing about that decision. In hindsight I could have a junior title to my name, but on the flipside I don't feel I'd look back on a junior title and be proud of it, given the big picture.
"I won two GPs overall last year and had my hand on a few more.''
Now based in Europe for much of the year, Ruprecht, 24, started riding bikes as a thre-year-old at Mitchells Island.
"I convinced my parents to let me go to the Old Bar Roadside Circuit when I was six. I was never forced into any of it, it was all driven by my passion for bikes and desire to progress,'' he told the Times in 2020.
Family members were in Germany to watch him claim the championship. Ruprecht is expected back in Australia later this month.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
