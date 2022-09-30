Manning River Times

Joyful, Joyful: choral singing's comeback

Updated September 30 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:24am
Kantabile Chamber Choir rehearses with accompanist Sandra Kwa on piano at the Manning Regional Art Gallery. Picture Julia Driscoll

Until three weeks ago, I had not sung a note for two years, not since I completed my fifth grade classical voice exam. Not a peep, thanks to COVID restrictions.

