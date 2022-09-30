Manning River Times
Out of the ashes of the Bobin bushfires comes Made in Bobin, a hub for local artisans

By Julia Driscoll
September 30 2022 - 6:00am
Kim McDonald outside the Made in Bobin shed. Picture Julia Driscoll

Nearly three years on from the bushfires, Bobin resident Kim McDonald still doesn't have a house and is living in a caravan and on a deck.

