MidCoast Council has identified an $18 million financial deficit over the next 10 years.

By Jeanene Duncan
September 30 2022 - 5:00am
Council's financial challenges

MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said he would encourage members of the community to read the financial sustainability report presented at this month's ordinary meeting.

