Tanya Thompson announced new Nationals candidate for Myall Lakes for NSW election in 2023

Updated September 29 2022 - 2:17am, first published September 28 2022 - 8:00pm
Tanya Thompson will contest the seat of Myall Lakes for the National Party in the State election next year. Picture supplied.

Forty-three-year-old Tanya Thompson has been selected the NSW Nationals candidate to contest the 2023 State election for the seat of Myall Lakes.

