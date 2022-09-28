Forty-three-year-old Tanya Thompson has been selected the NSW Nationals candidate to contest the 2023 State election for the seat of Myall Lakes.
Mrs Thompson will replace Stephen Bromhead, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
The long-time Hallidays Point resident, who has had a lengthy and strong association with the Myall Lakes electorate, works full-time out of the The National's Tuncurry office as an electorate officer.
"My life's work has always been about helping other people, and through my time working for Mr Bromhead I have seen how The Nationals and Stephen have been able to help people from every corner of our electorate," Mrs Thompson said.
"I am passionate about the community I call home."
Mrs Tompson moved to the Forster as a 19-year-old to help her sister and brother-in-law set up the iconic Beach Street Seafoods before moving into the real estate industry.
She returned to the family business and was part of the team which won the campaign for the best Fish and Chips in NSW back in 2018.
She also is a passionate advocate for mental health services after her brother died to suicide in 2015.
"I am young and driven and I want to forge a career where I can make a difference to people's lives."
Leader, Paul Toole congratulated Mrs Thompson.
"Tanya Thompson is a local champion who will be a great fighter for the people of Myall Lakes," Mr Toole said.
"Tanya will make a fantastic local MP and I'm proud to have her on the NSW Nationals team.
"Stephen Bromhead leaves huge shoes to fill and I know Mrs Thompson is up to the challenge of filling them and will do all she can to advocate for her community."
Chairman, Andrew Fraser described Mrs Thompson as an excellent candidate who was prepared to get in and fight for the electorate. The Nationals thank Mr Bromhead for his dedication and service to the party and the people of Myall Lakes, Mr Fraser said.
