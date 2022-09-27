Until three weeks ago, I had not sung a note for two years, not since I completed my fifth grade classical voice exam. Not a peep, thanks to COVID restrictions.
That changed three weeks ago when I finally went back to Wednesday night rehearsals as a member of Kantabile Chamber Choir.
It felt somewhat like getting back into physical activity after a long, protracted illness - the muscles in my throat and head that are trained to sing are weak and become tired and strained fast. My technique is rusty and, quite frankly, appalling. And the sound of my voice reflects all of that, sometimes hoarse, sometimes thin. At times I even embarrassingly stand out with a quick squeaky blip, like a teenage boy going through puberty whose voice is breaking.
But, oh, to be singing in harmony with other people again. It's comforting - the sound wraps around you like a blanket, and it feels somewhat religious, divine (I am not a religious person in the least) ... it's definitely blissful.
And incredibly joyful. We are preparing a couple of gospel items to sing at our first concert since COVID came along. Joyful Joyful and Oh Happy Day do make me indeed feel joyful as we raise our voices to the ceiling.
COVID restrictions and lockdowns have been hard on everybody. But health rules surrounding choirs were incredibly strict and kind of bonkers, due to the force at which we emit aerosols when we sing (watch and listen to us sing Wellerman, a sea shanty that went viral on TikTok, and you'll understand).
Finally, we can sing indoors and don't have to stand metres away from each other. Though we are still rehearsing in masks.
This is a more casual affair than is usual at Kantabile concerts.
We are foregoing, this time, the 'proper' standard choir uniform of black. Instead, we are dressing in colourful, casual clothes.
The repertoire is different to what Kantabile audiences might be used to - no classical music in this one, it's a completely contemporary concert.
Gone are the tiered risers for the choristers, and the audience doesn't have to sit and listen if they don't want to - they will be free to wander around the gallery and view the Michael Simms exhibition Stages, if they so wish, with a glass in their hand, as we sing. They can mingle with the choir in intermission, and enjoy the food we have prepared for them.
We're just so damned happy to be back performing and sharing beautiful sounds (that is, unless this rusty singer breaks that beautiful sound with a break in my voice!).
We hope you come and join us in our celebration of being able to sing again.
Bacharach to Beach Boys is on at Manning Regional Art Gallery, Saturday October 8 from 6pm. Tickets $20 at www.trybooking.com/CBRYQ. Tickets will be available at the door only if the concert is not already booked out online.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
