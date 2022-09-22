The next generation of business world's movers and shakers seems to be well and truly on the rise, as evidenced by Tinonee Public School's Kidpreneur Day, held at the school grounds on Wednesday September 21.
Visitors to the school were presented with a selection of products ranging from candles to key rings, bookmarks to jewelry, along with an activity store offering indoor hockey and obstacle courses. All tendered by pre-teen tycoons in training, responsible for end-to-end management of the operation from conception to cash receipt.
Beginning in 2018, the annual Kidpreneur Day program aims to instill stage three students a range of skills focused on decision making, communication, and teamwork - skills that will assist them as they transition from primary into secondary school.
Not only that, but this year's event serves as a fundraiser for an upcoming excursion to Canberra along with donations to a number of local charities. According to vice principal, Joanne Elliott while the students have had a big job in front of them, they have acquitted themselves remarkably well.
"The students have had a massive project to do. To design a product, research and create it, and do the financial planning around that product. Then bring it to school and sell it on a day like today," Joanne said.
"We decided to combine our fundraising for local charities with our fundraising for our Canberra excursion, so we'll be making a donation to Koalas in Care and Port Macquarie Koala Hospital."
The years five and six students begin the project at commencement of term three, with the last two weeks spent finishing their handiwork at home before bringing it to school for the big day.
Even a change of date due to the impromptu public holiday wasn't enough to derail the students efforts.
"The kids have been really responsible, very mature about it and very excited, with a high level of enthusiasm," Joanne said.
"They needed to have their posters, they needed to be able to invite people in, and how to manage people and the social skills needed not just for their peers but with our visitors to the community today."
