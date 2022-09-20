Call for support for children during Anti-Poverty Week

Members of Taree VIEW (Voice, Interests, Education of Women) Club are calling on the community to give generously during Anti-Poverty Week (October 16-22) and sponsor a child through the nation's leading children's education charity, The Smith Family.
Taree VIEW Club assists six children through The Smith Family's Learning for Life education support program, which provides families with long term educational, financial, and personal assistance so that children have all the essentials needed to fully participate in their learning.
President of the TAREE VIEW Club, Margaret Muldoon, said joining VIEW or supporting a child has never been more important.
"With the rising cost of petrol, groceries, and housing, we are hearing from the charity that families are being forced to make impossible decisions about where they spend their dollars each week, leaving children at risk of missing out on basic school items such as uniforms, books and devices needed for learning," Margaret said.
"At a time when children are still dealing with the impacts of COVID and catching up on missed learning, the ripple effect of these added financial pressures at home could set them back even further."
"This is why VIEW is so passionate about supporting the work of The Smith Family because its evidence-based approach helps children experiencing disadvantage to overcome the educational inequality they face. They support children for the duration of their education, and this helps them build the confidence and skills needed to create better futures for themselves."
To find out more about joining VIEW, visit view.org.au or call 1800 805 366.
To sponsor a child through The Smith Family, visit thesmithfamily.com.au or call 1800 633 622.
