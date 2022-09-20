Manning River Times
Taree View Club with Smith Family seeking support during Anti-Poverty Week 2022

September 20 2022 - 9:00am
Call for support for children during Anti-Poverty Week

Members of Taree VIEW (Voice, Interests, Education of Women) Club are calling on the community to give generously during Anti-Poverty Week (October 16-22) and sponsor a child through the nation's leading children's education charity, The Smith Family.

