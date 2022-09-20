Manning River Times

Maitlan Brown to take on Queensland Fire

By Mick McDonald
September 20 2022 - 2:30am
Maitlan Brown bowling for NSW in a WNCL game last season.

WINGHAM'S Maitlan Brown has been named in the NSW Breakers cricket team squad to play Queensland Fire at North Sydney Oval on Friday September 23 and Sunday September 25 in the opening round of the 2022/23 Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) season.

