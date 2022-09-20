WINGHAM'S Maitlan Brown has been named in the NSW Breakers cricket team squad to play Queensland Fire at North Sydney Oval on Friday September 23 and Sunday September 25 in the opening round of the 2022/23 Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) season.
This will be Brown's second season with the Breakers. She previously played with the ACT Meteors when she was attending university in Canberra.
An opening bowler, Brown recently returned to the Manning as part of Cricket NSW's Country Blitz. She told the Times one of her aims for the new season is to get among the runs and so increase her profile as an allrounder.
She has been a member of extended Australian squad for the part two seasons, but has yet to make her full international debut.
The 25-year-old started playing cricket in the Manning juniors. She was a member of Taree United's premiership winning A-grade side before linking with Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). Brown now plays with the Sydney Sixers,
