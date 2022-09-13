SKI Racing NSW's inaugural Bridge to Beach Classic from Taree to Harrington and based in Taree will be held the weekend of October 15 and 16.
As a prelude a round of the NSW series will be conducted in Taree this weekend.
Ski Racing NSW vice president Kelly Lindsell said this will give organisers a chance to view the venue and help preparations for what she said will be a 'massive weekend of racing' on October 15/16.
"We're super excited to be returning to Taree,'' Kelly said.
"And this will become an annual event. We're working with local organisations to ensure it's a success and (MidCoast) council has been doing everything they can to assist.''
Kelly explained that the Ski Racing NSW has been looking for alternate areas to race around the State following problems with the Hawkesbury River, venue for the famous Bridge to Bridge race.
"Taree was mentioned and it's been years since we've raced there,'' Kelly said.
"So that's when we started negotiations.''
Kelly said up to 18 boats would be involved in this weekend's racing, where Manning River Rowing Club is the base.
However, up to 30 will be here for the October 15/16 Bridge to Beach, with Kelly predicting the event will draw hundreds of competitors and spectators to the area from around NSW and interstate. She expects there would be some entrants from this area.
The Bridge to Beach would be one of just a handful of races on the national calendar.
Kelly explained that Saturday October 15's program will include the price and speed team challenge, which is a shot out for pole positions for the Sunday's main event. There will also be races for veterans, under 10s, disabled and social racers and an event for parents and partners.
"Crews on Sunday will complete two legs of a course that runs from Taree to Harrington and back,'' Kelly said.
"Teams race for around 100km.''
Each crew has two skiers and Kelly explained boats will be reaching speeds around 100 miles per hour in the super class where world champions will compete.
