Manning River Times
Home/News

Last chance to buy Ron Hindmarsh art at Edge Gallery Taree

September 13 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Ron Hindmarsh final exhibition

After four decades of painting artworks, even though he has sold many and given a lot to charity to raise funds for various causes, well-known Tinonee-based artist Ron Hindmarsh has too many artworks and not enough space.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.