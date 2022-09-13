Ron has a natural talent for art and it is in his genes - his great grandfather was world renowned artist William Lister Lister. He is self taught, although he has taken a few lessons - but only to watch how the teachers were teaching, as he was teaching art himself at adult education, and at TAFE. Most recently, he gave his time for free teaching at St Josephs Primary School in Wingham, before the COVID pandemic put a stop to everything.

