Fox and wild dog baiting, using 1080 poison, began in shorebird nesting areas this week (Monday, September 5).
MidCoast Council advised the baiting program is being undertaken by MidCoast Council and partner organisations within the following areas:
Near the village of Old Bar
Near the village of Harrington / Crowdy Head: Harrington Beach State Park
Near the village of Wallabi Point
Council stated the program will use 1080 baits designed for fox control.
"Baits will be buried to reduce risks. Baits will be placed in positions that reduce risks of access to the baits by non-target animals and domestic pets."
The program commence is August and be completed by Friday, December 9. Signs indicating the baiting program has begun were erected on Monday, September 5 indicating the baiting program would be completed on September 23.
The signs warn pet owners the baits are lethal to domestic cats and dogs. Baiting will cease during school holidays.
Foxes are a significant predator to native animals, in particular the eggs and nestlings of local threatened shorebirds. 1080 baiting is critical to control the impacts of foxes. 1080 baiting signs will be erected on main access points where the baiting is undertaken.
Owners are warned pets and working dogs should be restrained and kept to formalised tracks and beaches where allowed. Dogs are prohibited from Mudbishops Point Road north of Second Corner, at Mudbishops Island, Farquhar Park and Charlies Island.
