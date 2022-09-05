Manning River Times
1080 baiting to protect shorebird nesting sites from foxes and wild dogs

September 5 2022 - 11:00pm
Fox and wild dog baiting, using 1080 poison, began in shorebird nesting areas this week (Monday, September 5).

