Wallabi Point Park, between Seaview Parade and Saltwater Road, has received an upgrade.
This foreshore park consists of a picturesque headland that overlooks Wallabi Point Beach and Old Bar Beach. There are picnic settings, lookouts and plenty of parking.
Recently the parking area and beach accesses have been improved with the addition of sandstone blocks to beautify and a new picnic table and seating platform have been added.
Showers are available but the beach in not patrolled. Currently the beach south to Saltwater Point is rocky with debris from the recent high seas.
The park is among the many MidCoast Council's venues listed on its online booking service which allows users to book various venues for sporting events, community events and private functions, such as those shown below.
