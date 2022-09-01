Nationally acclaimed portrait artist Michael Simms was among the special guest at the opening of three new exhibitions by local, regional and national artists at Manning Regional Art Gallery.
Michael's exhibition, 'Stages' is a series of portraits of Australian theatre luminaries that pays tribute to talented and hardworking performers who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.
Advertisement
He depicts well known performers such as Paul Capsis, Genevieve Lemon and Mitchell Butel.
Alongside 'Stages" are exhibitions by the Australian Society of Miniature Art (NSW), entitled 'It's all about the Detail' and insightful pen, ink and acyclic works by local artist Mrs Shepherd in 'Inward and Up'.
In their latest show members of the Australian Society of Miniature Art Inc (NSW) work with precious metals, printmaking, drawing and embroidery with many details which require a closer look.
Mrs Shepherd's exhibition explores the Mid Coast artist's journey with mental health and uses art as her therapy and her wellbeing.
The exhibitions will be on display until October 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.