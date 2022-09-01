Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Opening night of three exhibitions at Manning Regional Art Gallery

September 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nationally acclaimed portrait artist Michael Simms was among the special guest at the opening of three new exhibitions by local, regional and national artists at Manning Regional Art Gallery.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.