Another Zone 6 rider, Brad Dillon, clocked up his 10,000km in endurance riding at the event. His first ride in the late 1990s was just down the road at Koorainghat. Brad was riding 6-year-old homebred purebred Arabian mare Banfield Miley in only her second 80km ride. The Dillons are a long time endurance family with mum Lyn competing in the sport since the 1970s.

