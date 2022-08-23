Manning River Times
Endurance horse ride at Johns River attracts 100 riders

August 23 2022 - 5:00am
Margaret Boland on Rosebrae Cameo was equal first in the 80km ride. Photo:Jo Arblaster Animal Focus.

A TOTAL of 110 endurance horse riders entered the inaugural Johns River Endurance Ride.

