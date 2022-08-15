MANNING teams Tigers (women) and Sharks (men) will chase Mid North Coast Hockey League honours in the grand finals to be played at the Manning Hockey Centre on Saturday.
This follows the finals played at Port Macquarie.
Advertisement
Sharks and Tigers both finished minor premiers.
Tigers will meet Camden Haven at 2.30 with Sharks to tackle Tacking Point Thunder in the men, hitting off at 4pm. Tigers will be bolstered by the return of NSW Country representative Lara Watts, who, along with fellow Manning player Priya Bourke, has been named in the Australian Country under 21 team to tour Indonesia.
Sharks bowed out of premiership calculations in the women's competition when beaten 2-1 by Camden Haven in the fina after Sharks led 1-0 at halftime. Thunder proved too strong for Port City in the men's final, winning 4-1.
A preview of both grand finals will appear in Friday's Manning River Times and also online.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.