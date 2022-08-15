Manning River Times

Mid North Coast Hockey League grand finals at Taree on Saturday

By Mick McDonald
Updated August 15 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:00am
Lachie Harry will be one of Sharks big guns in the Mid North Coast Hockey League grand final against Tacking Point Thunder on Saturday.

MANNING teams Tigers (women) and Sharks (men) will chase Mid North Coast Hockey League honours in the grand finals to be played at the Manning Hockey Centre on Saturday.

