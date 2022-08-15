Burrell Creek Hall is turning 92 years old, and over nearly a century the hall must have seen many memories being made.
A celebration is taking place on Saturday, September 10, with some mementoes of occasions over the years taking pride of place.
Advertisement
Old articles of the Wingham Chronicle show that the hall was often used as a send off point for young soldiers heading off to serve in WWII.
While the Burrell Creek Youth and Community Association is reaching out to local museums for more insight into the hall, it is also asking members of the public for their help.
"We are searching for any great memories that you may have throughout our history, and written notes, cards or photographs will be very welcome," said Elaine Turner.
If you can help, message the Burrell Creek Youth and Community Association Inc. on Facebook.
The 92nd Anniversary Celebration of Burrell Creek Hall starts at 6pm. Entry is $20, with supper provided and a canteen available. BYO drinks. You can buy tickets at the door or ahead of time by calling Bruce on 0419 405 741 or Ella on 0438 798 446.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.