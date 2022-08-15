MANNING hockey players Priya Bourke and Lara Watts have been selected the Australian Country 21s squad to tour Indonesia.
This follows the Australian Country Championships played in Albany, Western Australia.
They were members of the NSW side that lost the final 1-0 to Queensland. This was NSW's only loss in the tournament.
Priya was named player of the match in NSW's win over South Australia.
Lara plays with Mid North Coast Hockey League minor premiers, Tigers while Priya turns out for Chatham.
The MNC League grand finals will be played at Taree on Saturday.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
